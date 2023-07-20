Rocco’s Pizza dishes out donation checks from CWS Jell-O shot challenge

The Jell-O shot competition during the CWS at Rocco's Pizza in Omaha earned over $140,000 for charity donations to food banks.
By Brian Mastre
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A new update has emerged from a College World Series story that took on a life of its own last month.

6 News was in the middle of it all at Rocco’s Pizza across from Charles Schwab Field as their Jell-O shot challenge kept setting records.

LSU fans single-handedly did the damage, as their team damaged opponents on the field en route to a national championship.

The idea was simple: buy a Jell-O with your team colors, the bar would keep a running total, and the profits would go to the campus food bank based on how many were sold.

On Wednesday, Rocco’s Pizza wrote out the checks. Nine of them.

One for each campus food bank for the eight baseball teams in the 2023 CWS, and one check for Omaha’s local Food Bank for the Heartland.

The total ended up being $142,000 in donation checks.

The biggest payment goes to the LSU student food pantry -- more than $68,000.

The owner thanked all the fanbases for making the 2023 CWS unforgettable.

