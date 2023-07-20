A seasonally cool & fairly quiet Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An early morning cold front will result in another seasonally cool day for the 1011 region.

Today will be a fairly quiet and mostly sunny day for most. The state will stay quiet through the morning with some passing high level clouds and the areas of patchy fog. However, western Nebraska will have a system bring the chance for rain & storms through the afternoon and into the evening. Isolated strong to severe storms with damaging winds and hail will be possible in the afternoon and evening in far western areas. The eastern half of the state will be mostly sunny and dry but cloud cover will increase through the evening. High temperatures only reaching the lower 70s in the west and into the mid 80s in far southeastern Nebraska... everyone one else will fall somewhere in between.

Today's Highs (KOLN)

Isolated strong to severe storms possible this afternoon to evening in far southwestern Nebraska. (KOLN)

Tonight skies will be mostly cloudy and the system moving through the west will move southeastward and possibly bring some isolated showers or storms to the southern half of the state. Low temperatures will be seasonally cool and fall to the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Friday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Friday will be seasonally cool with spotty shower and storm chances. It’ll be a slightly warmer afternoon for some but overall will be seasonally cool.... high temperatures in the lower to mid 80s. Friday morning will start off mostly sunny and dry.. can’t rule out lingering rain showers along the southern border. By the afternoon, isolated to widely scattered pop up showers and storms will be possible in the eastern half of the state. These chances will stretch west across the state and drop south through the afternoon and evening hours.

Friday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Saturday will be our last day in the 80s with an isolated chances for rain & storms. Hot & dry weather will take over on Sunday and continue for next week.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

