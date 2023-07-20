Secretary Evnen to lead trade mission to Israel, Jordan

The two-week trip will feature leaders from Nebraska businesses and organizations
By Nick Stavas
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen is leading a trade mission to the Middle East this Fall.

Evnen announced in a press release that he’s inviting leaders of Nebraska businesses organizations to join him in Israel and Jordan for two weeks in October.

On the agenda during the trade mission is a visit to the Agritech Israel Conference, as well as stops at various cultural sites in both nations.

“I take great pride in showing the world the growing economic opportunities we have in Nebraska,” Evnen said in a release. “I’m looking forward to connecting our hometown businesses with leaders and emerging markets across the globe.”

This will be Evnen’s sixth international trade mission since taking office in 2019.

Nebraska Secretary of State Deputy for International Trade is actively recruiting businesses to join the trade mission.

“Nebraska is known around the globe for its agriculture and its contributions to feeding a growing world,” Allen said in the release. “I’m grateful to promote Nebraska leaders and groups from all different kinds of industries on the international stage.”

Business leaders interested in the trade mission are encouraged to contact Allen at cinid.alle@nebraska.gov before Aug. 11.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police are looking for students who may have had contact with a 26-year-old man police...
26-year-old Lincoln man arrested for sexual assault after pretending to be student
Firefighters work to extinguish a garage fire that broke out at near 53rd and Garland Tuesday...
Three-alarm fire in northeast Lincoln causes $200,000 in losses
A crash involving a car and a Waverly ambulance has stalled traffic in east Lincoln Thursday...
Waverly ambulance involved in crash at 70th & O Thursday
A banner is hung outside the Las Palmitas Mini Market where the winning Powerball lottery...
Tiny downtown LA store near Skid Row sells winning Powerball jackpot ticket worth over $1 billion
Crash near South 56th Street.
Parts of South 56th Street reopens after crash, damaged pole

Latest News

Kobsar Olha Oleksandrovna tends to the flower garden just outside her half-ruined apartment...
War-Torn: Stories from Ukraine - Gardening in the ruins
Gardening in the ruins
Lincoln Police are looking for students who may have had contact with a 26-year-old man police...
26-year-old Lincoln man arrested for sexual assault after pretending to be student
Lancaster County Sheriff's Office file photo
Lancaster County Deputy cited in crash while on duty
A crash involving a car and a Waverly ambulance has stalled traffic in east Lincoln Thursday...
Waverly ambulance involved in crash at 70th & O Thursday