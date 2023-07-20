Traffic deaths in Nebraska see stark decline in first half of 2023

NDOT says the decrease in fatalities is due to drivers being more aware
Nebraska traffic death statistics indicate a decrease in 2023 compared to 2022.
By Johan Marin
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Traffic fatalities in Nebraska so far this year are significantly low in comparison to a year ago.

Roadway deaths are currently down 20 percent according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Bill Kovarik is the Nebraska Highway Safety Administrator. He sees more people are starting to do their part on the road.

“We’re really happy to see the fatalities have gone back down again,” Kovarik said.

In the Omaha metro, traffic is actually increasing despite the stark decrease in traffic deaths.

“Partly due to the increased traffic, people are more aware there are other people on the road,” Kovarik said. “So, they are paying attention to their driving as well as other people.”

Nebraska traffic death statistics indicate a decrease in 2023 compared to 2022.
Nebraska traffic death statistics indicate a decrease in 2023 compared to 2022.

In 2023 thus far, 108 people have died in traffic in Nebraska compared to 132 at this time a year ago, and 119 for the same period in 2021.

The number this year is down 18 percent compared to the five-year average.

In the past half-decade, speeding, distracted driving, and failing to use seatbelts were seen as the main culprits for traffic deaths.

“We’re certainly hopeful people are driving safer,” Kovarik said.

Kovarik believes it’s all a growing effort. He’s been working closely with law enforcement to monitor all types of distracted driving.

But, Tom Everson with Keep Kids Alive, Drive 25 thinks more could be done.

“Well, you always want the number to go lower certainly not higher,” Everson said. “Recognizing that every fatality represents a human being, a loss of a family member or friend.”

Everson’s organization works to make streets safer for those who walk, cycle and drive.

“So, our concern is what happens not only on roadways but around roadways, as well,” Everson said.

He believes more people can play a role in creating a safe environment.

“I don’t know any of us who would like to sit out in the morning and say I’d like to get in a crash today,” Everson said.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police are looking for students who may have had contact with a 26-year-old man police...
26-year-old Lincoln man arrested for sexual assault after pretending to be student
Firefighters work to extinguish a garage fire that broke out at near 53rd and Garland Tuesday...
Three-alarm fire in northeast Lincoln causes $200,000 in losses
A crash involving a car and a Waverly ambulance has stalled traffic in east Lincoln Thursday...
Waverly ambulance involved in crash at 70th & O Thursday
A banner is hung outside the Las Palmitas Mini Market where the winning Powerball lottery...
Tiny downtown LA store near Skid Row sells winning Powerball jackpot ticket worth over $1 billion
Crash near South 56th Street.
Parts of South 56th Street reopens after crash, damaged pole

Latest News

Kobsar Olha Oleksandrovna tends to the flower garden just outside her half-ruined apartment...
War-Torn: Stories from Ukraine - Gardening in the ruins
Gardening in the ruins
Lincoln Police are looking for students who may have had contact with a 26-year-old man police...
26-year-old Lincoln man arrested for sexual assault after pretending to be student
Lancaster County Sheriff's Office file photo
Lancaster County Deputy cited in crash while on duty
A crash involving a car and a Waverly ambulance has stalled traffic in east Lincoln Thursday...
Waverly ambulance involved in crash at 70th & O Thursday