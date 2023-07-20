Two Lincoln businesses work together to collect new backpacks for foster children

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For some kids, a backpack is something they don’t think twice about, but for others getting their hands on one isn’t as easy.

Two Lincoln businesses are partnering with the Foster Care Closet of Nebraska to collect those back to school necessities to maintain the dignity of children in the foster care system.

Starting on Monday, the Foster Care Closet, Morrow Collision Center and the Cornhusker Insurance Agency partnered for Stuff the Backpacks, a backpack drive for kids in foster care.

The idea came to mind when Alexis Fulton and Regina Keeler were volunteering at the Foster Care Closet with a networking group.

“We were really wanting to give back to our community in some way,” Fulton said. “They were really in need of backpacks, they were in need of being able to help their clients that they work with, so we just decided it would be great to do a backpack drive with them.”

The ladies decided to do something about that by asking the non-profit to help them host the drive.

“When these kiddos are placed in foster care for the very first time they get to go to this wonderful establishment and they get to choose brand new outfits, brand new shoes and they can put them in this brand new backpack and take along with them,” Keeler said.

Staff at the Foster Care Closet say not everyone is lucky enough to be set-up with a new backpack before the school year starts so it’s the perfect time to have an event like this.

“People are thinking about sending kids back to school, they are thinking about what are the supplies. It makes it easy to do the drive at this point and be set up, ready to go as those youth are entering care down the road,” Leigh Esau, founder of the Foster Care Closet said.

Organizers are asking for new, not used, backpacks as a donation. If you would like to give more, you can stuff them with personal care items like socks, or hygiene products. The backpacks can be dropped off at either the Morrow Collison Center at N 84th and Adams or the Cornhusker Insurance Agency at Apple’s Way and Nebraska Parkway.

Online donations are also an option through the Foster Care Closet’s website and through Doorstep Diner if guests order through the Chef’s Table. This drive will continue until 6 p.m. Friday evening. Donators can celebrate their contributions at the Morrow Collison Center from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday.

