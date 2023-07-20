UNLPD investigating after firearm is displayed following altercation on campus

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police are investigating after they say a firearm was shown following an altercation between two people on UNL’s city campus Wednesday evening.

The incident happened at 8:30 p.m. in the outdoor recreation areas next to the Harper-Schramm-Smith residence halls near North 14th Street and Salt Creek Roadway.

According to UNLPD, the suspect displayed a firearm following a verbal altercation between two people.

The suspect fled the area before UNLPD was notified of the incident.

The suspect is described as a dark-complected male, approximately 6 feet tall and slender, with short black hair, with tattoos down both arms. He was last seen wearing a white tank top with grey shorts, and he drove away from the scene in a 2013-2015 white Chevrolet Malibu.

Anyone with information on the incident can call UNLPD at 402-472-2222 (2-2222 on campus).

