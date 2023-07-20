Young Hamilton County farmer finds success on social media

“Laura Farms” has millions of followers and views across social media
Laura Wilson, "Laura Farms" is a corn and soybean farmer in Hamilton County who has created a large social media presence through her farming.
By Alissa Harrington
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Hamilton County, Neb. (KSNB) - A fifth-generation farmer has been making a name for herself in her community and across the world, thanks to social media.

Laura Wilson and her husband Grant have been farming their plot of land in Hamilton County for over three years, but it’s not the fact that they’re young farmers that makes this story most interesting, under her brand “Laura Farms” a massive social media following has grown showing the day-to-day life on the farm.

It all started back in 2020 when Laura was looking to pass some time, so she started documenting her tales on the farm, and things start to take off.

“It just absolutely exploded over night. I went to bed with two YouTube subscribers, one being my dad and the other my husband. And then I woke up and I had 12,000 subscribers the next day. And then it just grew exponentially,” she said.

From YouTube to TikTok, Instagram and Facebook, Laura Farms now reaches millions of people, surprising the young farmer. “Obviously there’s a lot of interest in this. People have no idea what happens on a farm. So I continued shooting videos. And I haven’t stopped ever since,” she said.

Whether it’s checking pivots, planting, or more day to day adventures, with the help of her husband Grant by her side, the viewers are always there to take it all in.

“All of these people want to watch and see what we’re doing. It’s a lot more working putting the videos together. But it’s all worth it,” said Grant.

And when it comes to the future of Laura Farms, she doesn’t plan on stopping this tractor any time soon. “I’m a farmer first, I learn a new thing on the farm everyday. I think that’s why my channel is so accessible to a large audience. I may have a little more tractor driving experience than your average Joe, but I’m learning everyday alongside my audience,” Laura said.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

