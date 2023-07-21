17-year-old cited in crash involving Waverly ambulance at 70th & O Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 17-year-old driver was cited in a crash involving a car and a Waverly ambulance in east Lincoln Thursday afternoon.

LFR responded to the scene at 70th and O Streets around 2:40 p.m.

Lincoln Police say a 17-year-old driving a Toyota Camry was traveling eastbound on O Street when he collided with an ambulance from Waverly that was traveling southbound on 70th Street with its lights and sirens activated as they were transporting a patient to a local hospital.

The driver of the Camry said he had looked down to retrieve his phone from between the seats and when he looked up, the ambulance was in the intersection. He said he didn’t have time to stop and collided with the ambulance.

According to LFR, four Waverly Volunteers and one patient were inside the medic unit when the crash happened.

Nobody was seriously injured. Eastbound and southbound traffic were backed up for a quite some time while the scene was cleaned up.

The patient who was in the Waverly ambulance was taken by LFR to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries not related to the incident.

The 17-year-old driver was cited and released for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.

Waverly Fire & Rescue posted about the incident on Facebook. It’s unclear how serious the damage is to their medic unit.

A crash involving a car and a Waverly ambulance has stalled traffic in west Lincoln Thursday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.