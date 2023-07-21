D.J. McGarvie ready to be QB1 for Concordia Football

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Concordia Bulldogs saw two different quarterbacks start in the 2022 season with D.J. McGarvie taking the reigns after a few weeks and becoming the full-time starter. For 2023, McGarvie is set to be the QB1 and is ready to help Concordia win games.

“Obviously upset I wasn’t playing but I tried to help Jabo (Austin Jablonski) try to explain some things. See what I’ve seen from the sideline try to like understand what he was seeing in during the game,” D.J. McGarvie said.

Austin Jablonski was the initial starting quarterback for Concordia in 2022 before head coach, Patrick Daberkow, decided to slide Jablonski to wide receiver putting the ball in McGarvie’s hands. While McGarvie was amped to start, his main focus for the team has always been winning.

“It was just always the factor of like, wanting to win. If Jabo was winning, I would have been happy if I didn’t play. It’s just every everything’s about winning,” McGarvie said.

With McGarvie under center, the Bulldogs finished the 2022 season 4-4. He also broke the school’s single game passing record with 458 yards against Dordt. Despite some astronomical stats last season, McGarvie says his focus will be leading to the team’s success in the win column this Fall.

“I don’t want to focus on really stats, the one stat that I focus on his wins and losses, really... And just if how I’m playing helps, obviously, it’ll be great,” McGarvie said.

Coach Daberkow has confidence in his starting quarterback and knows McGarvie helps the team on and off the field.

“He’s a great leader leads by example, great competitor,” Patrick Daberkow said.

Daberkow expressed how the GPAC (Great Plains Athletic Conference) is a beast of a conference and how the Bulldogs’ preparation will be key in all aspects.

“It’s a week in week out grinder. And so we have to make sure that we’re on top of everything, every week of the season,” Daberkow said.

Concordia opens their season against Northwestern College on Sept. 2, 2023, at Bulldog Stadium.

