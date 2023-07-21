Events happening this weekend in and around Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend in or around the Capital City, here are a few ideas courtesy of the Friday Fast Facts compiled by “Visit Lincoln.”

ELLEINAD BOOKS PRESENTS REPTILE STORYTIME

10-11am Fri; Free event

Iguana do something fun this Friday morning? Bring the family out to Elleinad Books and join them for Reptile Storytime. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will be there with a few friends for a special story time! You will also have the opportunity to ask questions about reptiles. This event is at Elleinad Books, located at 5930 S. 58th Street. For more information visit www.facebook.com/events/6444460498947744.

SUMMER BASH AT FRONTIER HARLEY-DAVIDSON

9am-5pm Sat.; Free entry, Items for purchase

It’s time for a summer party at Frontier. Enjoy music, vendors, food trucks and beverages. Some of the vendors that will be at the summer bash include Kinkaider Mobile Truck, Motorfood, Two Wheel Salvaged Art, Second Chance Pups and many more. For a full list of vendors, please visit their website. This event is at Frontier Harley-Davidson, located at 205 NW 40th Street. For more information call (402) 466-9100 or visit www.facebook.com/events/954997575623826.

COSMIC DODGEBALL

2pm Happy Hour Pre-party, 3pm Team Check-in, 4pm Balls fly Sat.; $50 per team, Free for spectators

Neon! Body paint! Glowsticks! Blacklights! Those can only mean one thing...Cosmic Dodgeball. Come out and watch teams of five battle it out. Or, if you are brave enough, get some friends together and form a team. Either way this will be a fun event. This event is at Bourbon Theatre, located at 1415 O Street. For more information visit www.bourbontheatre.com.

TELEGRAPH DISTRICT PUP CRAWL

3-7pm Sat. $10 Pup-crawl ticket, Donations welcome, Items for purchase

Come out for an afternoon of dogs and fun! Meet dogs from three separate Lincoln animal rescues at three different Telegraph District businesses. Each location will showcase dogs available for adoption as well as great deals for ticket holders. In addition to lovable dogs, there will be a food truck at each host location. This event is at Craft Axe Throwing Lincoln, located at 1821 N Street, Code Beer Company, located at 200 $. Antelope Valley Parkway and Off Leash Dog Bar, located at 1975 M Street. For more information visit www.facebook.com/events/1423877875074608.

WINGFEST 2023

5-8pm Sat.: $25 Just Wingin’ It (12 wings). $30 Winner Winner Chicken Dinner (16 wings), Items for purchase

Calling all wing lovers! WingFest seeks out the best wings in Lincoln, so that you can taste them all during the best outdoor summer event of the year. There will be live music from Bert & Scott. Plus, it’s all for a good cause. All proceeds go to support Creative Learning Spaces in Lincoln and Lancaster County. Visit their website for a full list of those who are bringing their wings. This event is at Haymarket Park, located at 403 Line Drive Circle. For more information visit www.wingfestlincoln.com.

