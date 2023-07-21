Firth Rural Fire Protection District special election to be conducted by mail

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Lancaster County Election Commissioner will conduct a Special Budget Override Election for the Firth Rural Fire Protection District on Tuesday, Aug.15.

The special election will be conducted entirely by mail. Ballots will be mailed to district voters in both Lancaster and Gage counties on Monday.

The Gage County Clerk will be responsible for distributing and collecting ballots for voters residing in Gage County. Lancaster County is administering the election since it has most of the voters in the district.

Voters may return their ballots to their respective county’s election office by mail or by hand delivering them during regular business hours. Ballot drop boxes will also be available 24 hours a day at both locations.

All ballots must be received no later than 5 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Aug. 15.

The voter registration deadlines for the Firth Rural Fire Protection District Special Budget Override Election are:

Online or through agencies including the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles or United States Postal Service postmark is Friday, July 28, 2023

In person at county election office is 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4.

Voters having questions regarding the Special Election should contact their respective county’s election office.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.