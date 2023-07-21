Grand Island man arrested in Boone County sexual assault investigation

BOONE COUNTY, Neb. (Press Release) - Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a Grand Island man on multiple counts of sexual assault of a child following an investigation that began earlier this year.

In May, NSP received a report from a victim of a sexual assault that had occurred on multiple occasions in Boone County several years ago. Investigators began looking into the case and discovered another victim. Both victims were children in their early teens at the time of the assaults, which occurred between 2012 and 2015. The suspect had since moved to Grand Island.

Investigators located the suspect, identified as Jesse Voichahoske, 35, and made an arrest Thursday in Grand Island. Voichahoske was arrested for first degree sexual assault and three counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child. He was lodged in Hall County Jail and has since been transferred to Boone County Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing. The Nebraska State Patrol urges any additional victims or anyone with additional information to contact investigators at 402-370-1024.

