Husker Volleyball picks up 2025 commit

Hunter is part of the 2025 class and attended the dream team volleyball camp in July.
By Chase Matteson
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Ryan Hunter commits to play for Nebraska Volleyball. The 6 foot 2 inch opposite hitter is one of the top ranked athletes in the class of 2025 and is the 4th recruit now for the class.

Hunter is originally from Charlotte, N.C., and she announced her commitment via Twitter. Interesting note; Hunter attended the invite-only Nebraska Dream Team volleyball camp in early July.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police are looking for students who may have had contact with a 26-year-old man police...
26-year-old Lincoln man arrested for sexual assault after pretending to be student
Firefighters work to extinguish a garage fire that broke out at near 53rd and Garland Tuesday...
Three-alarm fire in northeast Lincoln causes $200,000 in losses
A crash involving a car and a Waverly ambulance has stalled traffic in east Lincoln Thursday...
Waverly ambulance involved in crash at 70th & O Thursday
A banner is hung outside the Las Palmitas Mini Market where the winning Powerball lottery...
Tiny downtown LA store near Skid Row sells winning Powerball jackpot ticket worth over $1 billion
Crash near South 56th Street.
Parts of South 56th Street reopens after crash, damaged pole

Latest News

Ryan Hunter commits to Nebraska
The seventh-ranked Nebraska volleyball team will face ninth-ranked Oregon on Thursday at 10...
Nebraska Volleyball receives $5 million NIL donation
Nebraska Volleyball receives $5 million NIL donation
Hoiberg Rounds Out Husker Basketball Support Staff