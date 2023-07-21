Husker Volleyball picks up 2025 commit

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Ryan Hunter commits to play for Nebraska Volleyball. The 6 foot 2 inch opposite hitter is one of the top ranked athletes in the class of 2025 and is the 4th recruit now for the class.

Hunter is originally from Charlotte, N.C., and she announced her commitment via Twitter. Interesting note; Hunter attended the invite-only Nebraska Dream Team volleyball camp in early July.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.