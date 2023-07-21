Judge sets trial date for Trump in classified documents case

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference,...
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2023, Saturday, March 4, 2023, at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge in Florida has set a trial date for next May for former President Donald Trump in a case charging him with illegally retaining hundreds of classified documents.

The May 20, 2024, trial date is a compromise between a request from prosecutors to set the trial for this December and a request from defense lawyers to schedule it after the 2024 presidential election.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police are looking for students who may have had contact with a 26-year-old man police...
26-year-old Lincoln man arrested for sexual assault after pretending to be student
A crash involving a car and a Waverly ambulance has stalled traffic in east Lincoln Thursday...
Waverly ambulance involved in crash at 70th & O Thursday
A banner is hung outside the Las Palmitas Mini Market where the winning Powerball lottery...
Tiny downtown LA store near Skid Row sells winning Powerball jackpot ticket worth over $1 billion
10-Day Outlook
Friday Forecast: A pleasant end to the week...with a stray shower or ‘storm
A slew of petitions are circling the state.
Mix of petitions circulate across the state

Latest News

FILE - Singer Tony Bennett performs at the Statue of Liberty Museum opening celebration in New...
Tony Bennett, masterful stylist of American musical standards, dies at 96
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies at 96
"They didn’t hesitate. They ran right in and got her out as the car was filling up with water,"...
Bystanders help rescue woman who crashed into river
A Minnesota man said someone stole his dog right out of his backyard, and it was all caught on...
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: 2 people hop fence, steal little dog from back yard