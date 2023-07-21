Lancaster County Deputy cited in crash while on duty

RAYMOND, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lancaster County Deputy was cited in a crash while on duty by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday morning.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Christopher Chance was on patrol at 11 a.m. when the crash happened in Raymond, Nebraska.

According to LSO, a white Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by an Albion woman was heading westbound on West Raymond Road when Chance, driving eastbound in a Ford Explorer, tried to turn north into the driveway for the Raymond fire hall.

LSO said Chance turned in front of the woman and was unable to avoid the crash.

Chance was cited with failure to yield the right of way and for a seatbelt violation.

LSO said they don’t suspect drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash and did not test for it.

The LSO cruiser received an estimated $20,000 in damage and the woman’s SUV was totaled.

The woman was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Chance was also taken to a hospital for a wrist injury and was later released.

