Lancaster County Deputy cited in crash while on duty

A Lancaster County Deputy was cited in a crash while on duty by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday morning.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAYMOND, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lancaster County Deputy was cited in a crash while on duty by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday morning.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Christopher Chance was on patrol at 11 a.m. when the crash happened in Raymond, Nebraska.

According to LSO, a white Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by an Albion woman was heading westbound on West Raymond Road when Chance, driving eastbound in a Ford Explorer, tried to turn north into the driveway for the Raymond fire hall.

LSO said Chance turned in front of the woman and was unable to avoid the crash.

Chance was cited with failure to yield the right of way and for a seatbelt violation.

LSO said they don’t suspect drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash and did not test for it.

The LSO cruiser received an estimated $20,000 in damage and the woman’s SUV was totaled.

The woman was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Chance was also taken to a hospital for a wrist injury and was later released.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters work to extinguish a garage fire that broke out at near 53rd and Garland Tuesday...
Three-alarm fire in northeast Lincoln causes $200,000 in losses
A banner is hung outside the Las Palmitas Mini Market where the winning Powerball lottery...
Tiny downtown LA store near Skid Row sells winning Powerball jackpot ticket worth over $1 billion
Crash near South 56th Street.
Parts of South 56th Street reopens after crash, damaged pole
Zachary Scheich
26-year-old Lincoln man arrested for sexual assault after pretending to be student
A crash involving a car and a Waverly ambulance has stalled traffic in east Lincoln Thursday...
Crash at 70th and O intersection stalls eastbound traffic Thursday afternoon

Latest News

A crash involving a car and a Waverly ambulance has stalled traffic in east Lincoln Thursday...
Crash at 70th and O intersection stalls eastbound traffic Thursday afternoon
(Source: KOLN).
UNLPD investigating after firearm is displayed following altercation on campus
Crash at 70th and O intersection stalls eastbound traffic
Lancaster County Deputy cited in crash while on duty