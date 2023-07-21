Lincoln man who allegedly impersonated a student appears in court

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 26-year-old Lincoln man who allegedly pretended to be a 17-year-old at two Lincoln Public School high schools under an alias, was formally charged Friday.

For roughly 54 days, Zachary Scheich attended Northwest High School and Southeast under the alias “Zak Hess” during the 2022-23 school year, but until concerned parents voiced their concerns, district officials say they did not see any red flags.

Scheich, who was arrested Thursday at the Lincoln’s Walt Library, appeared in court Friday afternoon for his arraignment. He is facing felony charges, including two counts of child enticement using an electronic communication device and one count of sex trafficking of a minor.

Scheich’s bond was set for 10 percent of $250,000, the court also considers him a flight risk. If bonded out, the court says he cannot have any contact with minors or use a device that has internet access.

“The focus has now shifted from trying to locate the suspect to trying to identify the scope of his actions,” said Brian Jackson, the LPD assistant chief.

Zachary Scheich (Lincoln Public Schools)

An LPD arrest affidavit claims Scheich created false documents and an “elaborate backstory” to pass himself off as a 17-year-old student. The affidavit alleges Scheich continually represented himself to students in LPS schools as 17-year-old Zak Hess. It also alleges he tried to get a minor to have sex with him. It also states that he solicited pornographic material from another minor promising money in return.

“When it was reported to us that an adult was posing as a student, we immediately turned it over to law enforcement and began an investigation as well,” LPS Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman said.

At LPS’ Friday press conference, Gausman discussed next steps including support for alleged victims and potential changes to the enrollment process.

“We have students who come to us from outside the community, and they provide documentation as a part of that enrollment process from outside the community, which makes verification more difficult but not impossible. and it’s within that kind of realm, that we’ll take a look at our enrollment procedures and make certain we’re being as thorough as we possibly can,” Superintendent Gausman said.

Matt Larson, Associate Superintendent for Educational Services, says Scheich provided convincing fabrications of a birth certificate, a high school transcript, immunization records and even a a physical exam.

“This student completed the enrollment process online, submitted the documents online. and their parent was not directly in the enrollment process, which is not unusual,” Larson said.

Despite Scheich attending Lincoln Southeast in 2015, Superintendent Gausman says no one in the school recognized him from that time.

According to LPS, the district sent out letters and calls to what Scheich listed as his home address regarding his infrequent attendances, but officials say they didn’t feel the need to do a home visit.

Police are asking anyone who had interactions with Scheich or may be a victim to come forward. They said they can call the police department’s non-emergency number at 402-441-6000 or provide an anonymous tip through Crimestoppers at 402-475-3600.

