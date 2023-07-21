Nebraska Volleyball receives $5 million NIL donation

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The 1890 Initiative has announced a $5 million NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) partnership with Nebraska Crossing and JUSTDATA with the funding directly going to Nebraska Volleyball.

According to On3 Sports, the public gift is the largest donation to a collective solely for Women’s Sports in the history of the NIL era.

The 1890 Initiative aims to support all Husker sports and continues to make strides with NIL. Nebraska Volleyball Head Coach, John Cook, stated: “Your vision for NIL is a game changer for Husker Volleyball and will propel our program for years to come.”

