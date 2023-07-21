New central utility plant coming to Omaha’s Eppley Airfield

The next phase is set to begin in the Eppley Airfield improvement project.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Airport Authority has announced the next phase of its Build OMA effort to revitalize Eppley Airfield.

Several major construction projects that are part of Eppley Airfield’s master plan are in motion as travel volume increases through the city.

The Omaha Airport Authority has partnered with Holder Construction to build a new central utility plant for the airport. It is expected to cost $92.5 million. Construction is slated to begin early next year, with completion anticipated by 2025.

The new plant will include a central heating and cooling system, as well as upgraded emergency power capabilities to help support further development and support operations.

The project is also set to receive a $5 million Community Project Funding grant through the FAA; the project is partially funded by airport revenues.

Work continues on the Terminal Drive expansion and canopy project.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police are looking for students who may have had contact with a 26-year-old man police...
Search warrant finds Lincoln man impersonating student was texting with young teenage girls
Teresa Ewins
Chief Teresa Ewins resigns from Lincoln Police Department
A crash involving a car and a Waverly ambulance has stalled traffic in east Lincoln Thursday...
17-year-old cited in crash involving Waverly ambulance at 70th & O Thursday
A banner is hung outside the Las Palmitas Mini Market where the winning Powerball lottery...
Tiny downtown LA store near Skid Row sells winning Powerball jackpot ticket worth over $1 billion
Lancaster County Sheriff's Office file photo
Lancaster County Deputy cited in crash while on duty

Latest News

Dalton Ellis and his mullet, the Thunderdome, are going straight to the finals in the USA...
Nebraska boy in finals of USA Mullet Championships
Saturday High Temperatures
Weekend Forecast: Heating up with rain possible
Pup Crawl
Three Telegraph District businesses come together to host a Pup Crawl
6-year-old Nebraska boy competes in USA Mullet Championships
Nebraska’s unemployment rate holds at 1.9% and is tied for the third lowest rate in the nation,...
Nebraska unemployment rate holds steady as one of the lowest in nation