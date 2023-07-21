One last day with seasonally cool temperatures

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Today will be the last day of below average temperatures for the 1011 region. Hot & humid conditions are on the horizon!

Friday will bring another day with comfortable temperatures and the chance for some spotty showers/storms. High temperatures will hangout in the lower to mid 80s across the 1011 region. Overall, it’ll be a day with a mix of sun and clouds and mainly dry conditions. A few isolated to widely scattered showers are possible for areas along and south of I-80 during the morning hours. By the afternoon, a few pop up/spotty isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible in eastern Nebraska. The Panhandle and far western Nebraska could see some rain & storms this afternoon and evening, some of which may be strong to severe with damaging winds and hail.

Friday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Isolated strong to severe storms possible in the far west & Panhandle this afternoon and evening. (KOLN)

Skies will dry up and clear out by late this evening and result in a mostly clear night... still can’t rule out a rogue shower or storm overnight. Low temperatures will fall to the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Saturday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Saturday will bring what appears to be the “best”” chance for rain for some for the next week or so. The day will start off mostly sunny with just a few clouds. We’ll have an upper-level disturbance trigger the development of some scattered rain & storms across central and eastern Nebraska and will sink to the east/southeast through in the afternoon and evening. Isolated strong to severe storms are possible in eastern and south-central sections of the state in the afternoon and evening. Damaging winds and hail are the primary storm threats.

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Isolated strong to severe storms possible Saturday afternoon and evening in eastern and south central Nebraska. (KOLN)

After Saturday we bring on the heat, humidity and the lack of rain chances. High temperatures skyrocket to the mid to upper 90s and with humidity heat index values could be as high as 100 to 105 degrees. The slight chance for rain returns next Thursday.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

