Three Telegraph District businesses come together to host a Pup Crawl

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The cutest crawl is happening on Saturday in the Telegraph District with three businesses coming together to get furry friends adopted from three different animal rescue leagues.

From 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Craft Axe Throwing, Beer Code Company and Off Leash bar will be hosting a day of puppies. Saturday will be filled with food, games and of course hanging out with dogs up for adoption.

People will get a punch card to take with them to all three venues. They will need to order a drink to get that bar checked off their list and all of those proceeds will go to the rescue that business is hosting.

The three rescues participating are Dolly’s Legacy Animal Rescue, Nebraska No Kill Canine Rescue and Brave Animal Rescue. Organizers of the event say it’s a win-win for all.

”The importance of this event is all in the name of fundraising and supporting three wonderful rescues that do a lot of great work for our community, but it’s also highlighting the Telegraph District and some of the great bars and businesses that operate in this area,” Connor Pedersen, assistant manger at Craft Axe throwing, said.

Dolly’s and Craft Axe are partnered up for this event. The rescue will have at least six dogs roaming around the building. If you see a furry friend that catches your eye, you will need to fill out an adoption application on their website and a staff member will set-up an appointment for you to spend more time with the dog. Within a week, the dog could be yours.

If you complete the crawl and get all of the bars checked off, you will be in the drawing for a grand prize which is gifts compiled from each of the bars. The event costs $15 at the door and $10 if you order tickets ahead.

