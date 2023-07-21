Three Telegraph District businesses come together to host a Pup Crawl

Pup Crawl
Pup Crawl(Dolly's Legacy Animal Rescue)
By Isabella Benson
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The cutest crawl is happening on Saturday in the Telegraph District with three businesses coming together to get furry friends adopted from three different animal rescue leagues.

From 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Craft Axe Throwing, Beer Code Company and Off Leash bar will be hosting a day of puppies. Saturday will be filled with food, games and of course hanging out with dogs up for adoption.

People will get a punch card to take with them to all three venues. They will need to order a drink to get that bar checked off their list and all of those proceeds will go to the rescue that business is hosting.

The three rescues participating are Dolly’s Legacy Animal Rescue, Nebraska No Kill Canine Rescue and Brave Animal Rescue. Organizers of the event say it’s a win-win for all.

”The importance of this event is all in the name of fundraising and supporting three wonderful rescues that do a lot of great work for our community, but it’s also highlighting the Telegraph District and some of the great bars and businesses that operate in this area,” Connor Pedersen, assistant manger at Craft Axe throwing, said.

Dolly’s and Craft Axe are partnered up for this event. The rescue will have at least six dogs roaming around the building. If you see a furry friend that catches your eye, you will need to fill out an adoption application on their website and a staff member will set-up an appointment for you to spend more time with the dog. Within a week, the dog could be yours.

If you complete the crawl and get all of the bars checked off, you will be in the drawing for a grand prize which is gifts compiled from each of the bars. The event costs $15 at the door and $10 if you order tickets ahead.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police are looking for students who may have had contact with a 26-year-old man police...
Search warrant finds Lincoln man impersonating student was texting with young teenage girls
Teresa Ewins
Chief Teresa Ewins resigns from Lincoln Police Department
A crash involving a car and a Waverly ambulance has stalled traffic in east Lincoln Thursday...
17-year-old cited in crash involving Waverly ambulance at 70th & O Thursday
A banner is hung outside the Las Palmitas Mini Market where the winning Powerball lottery...
Tiny downtown LA store near Skid Row sells winning Powerball jackpot ticket worth over $1 billion
Lancaster County Sheriff's Office file photo
Lancaster County Deputy cited in crash while on duty

Latest News

Dalton Ellis and his mullet, the Thunderdome, are going straight to the finals in the USA...
Nebraska boy in finals of USA Mullet Championships
6-year-old Nebraska boy competes in USA Mullet Championships
Nebraska’s unemployment rate holds at 1.9% and is tied for the third lowest rate in the nation,...
Nebraska unemployment rate holds steady as one of the lowest in nation
Friday High Temperatures
One last day with seasonally cool temperatures