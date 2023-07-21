War-Torn: Stories from Ukraine - Gardening in the ruins

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Every day, wailing sirens pierce the air in Kharkiv. But few people heed the sound or quicken their pace anymore.

It’s a city of ruins, construction cranes, and scorched-black apartments amid rainbow-bright playgrounds. Kobsar Olha Oleksandrovna is one of the thousands caught in the crossroads between the city’s wounded past and uncertain future.

“It was a lot of damage, glass here,” Oleksandrovna said pointing to the ground. “And I have to clean this all up.”

On my trip to the city in June, she showed me around the half-abandoned apartment building she calls home. It’s where she stayed through the worst of the invasion.

“If my son will come back from the front lines, I have to be here for him,” Oleksandrovna said.

But the danger outside, which wouldn’t spare the nearby preschool, didn’t stop her from taking walks or tending to her treasured garden.

“When we moved to this house, we had nothing,” she said. “We had no plants, no flowers, and I started planting everywhere.”

For decades, she’s been planting trees, herbs and flowers. At times, walking in the shade of the trees—she said she feels safe, almost transported back to the time before the bombs and bullets.

“You know how people receive energy from the earth,” Oleksandrovna said. “So we have to keep investing into the earth, and people will come back.”

But those feelings of security don’t last. Early in the invasion, she was injured during a bombing and even her garden bears some scars.

“You see how much of it left. Just leftovers after those strikes.”

Elsewhere in Kharkiv, other people are finding their gardens in the ruins. An amusement park, which features rides inspired by cultures across the world, hasn’t been running in months.

But when we passed a man sweeping the sidewalk near it, he told us he’s happy to keep the park clean and eager to see the smiling faces return.

Until that day comes, Kobsar says she’ll go on, planting more flowers. She said their like little lights in the darkness.

“I still want to take care of it,” Oleksandrovna said. “We have to create beauty in this war. We have to continue to invest into life. Ignore the war, fight against it. And continue to invest in the life.”

And once again, Kharkiv could find itself in the crosshairs of this war. The Ukrainian Armed forces is reporting a build up of 100,000 Russian soldiers in the region as Russia aims to take the operational initiative.

