Weekend Forecast: Heating up with rain possible

By Brandon Rector
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Temperatures return to and above average this weekend. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday. Much of next week looks to be hot and humid.

Saturday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. There is a 20% chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Areas of patchy fog can’t be ruled out either. A 30% chance of isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms develops around mid-afternoon and continues through the evening. There is marginal risk of severe weather in much of Nebraska and Northern Kansas. This means isolated severe storms are possible with large hail and damaging winds the main threats. The tornado threat is very low. Stay aware of the weather situation and have multiple, reliable ways to get severe weather information if you are going to be out and about during the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s to low 90s.

Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible for much of Nebraska and Northern Kansas Saturday. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. The tornado threat is very low.(KOLN)
Saturday High Temperatures
Saturday High Temperatures(KOLN)

Sunday looks to be mostly sunny, hot and a bit muggy. There is a less than 20% chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm. High temperatures will be around 90 to 100.

Sunday High Temperatures
Sunday High Temperatures(KOLN)

The heat is on for much of next week with high temperatures in the mid 90s to around 100. It should be humid too so heat index values could be around 105 on some of the days. Heat advisories may be issued at times so stay tuned. Rain chances look slim with just a small chance on Thursday and Friday.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KOLN)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

