35-year-old man robbed in downtown Lincoln
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a robbery in downtown Lincoln on Saturday.
According to LPD, a 35-year-old man from Omaha was walking near 14th and O Street at around 3 a.m. when he was approached by two unknown men. One of the men produced a handgun and ordered the 35-year-old hand over his possessions. The other man then took the items.
Both men were between 18 to 22 years old.
The 35-year-old suffered minor injuries, but was not transported to the hospital. In total, around $350 in person property was stolen from the man.
This investigation is ongoing.
