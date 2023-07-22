Car crashes into central Lincoln building

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a car vs. building crash near North 25th and Vine streets on Saturday.

The crash happened at around 2:09 p.m.

The owner of the car tells 10/11 that he saw his car being stolen at the Petro Mart near 23rd and R streets and started chasing it down. By the time he said he saw the car again, it had already crashed and the driver took off on foot.

According to a reporter at the scene, a person was held by police near the crash. It is currently uncertain whether this person was arrested in relation to the crash.

