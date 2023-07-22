Car crashes into central Lincoln building

Lincoln Police responded to a car vs. building crash near North 25 and Vine streets on Saturday.
Lincoln Police responded to a car vs. building crash near North 25 and Vine streets on Saturday.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a car vs. building crash near North 25th and Vine streets on Saturday.

The crash happened at around 2:09 p.m.

The owner of the car tells 10/11 that he saw his car being stolen at the Petro Mart near 23rd and R streets and started chasing it down. By the time he said he saw the car again, it had already crashed and the driver took off on foot.

According to a reporter at the scene, a person was held by police near the crash. It is currently uncertain whether this person was arrested in relation to the crash.

This is an ongoing story. Stay connected to 1011now.com for the latest information.

