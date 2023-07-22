First Look at Standing Bear High School

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Public Schools plans to open their doors to their newest addition, Standing Bear High School in South Lincoln at 70th Street and Saltillo Road. Students will fill the building starting Aug. 14 when classes begin.

As Lincoln’s population grows, so does the school district. The school’s name and mascot, the Grizzly, was coined from the Native American Ponca tribe and Chief Standing Bear’s legacy.

Based off of this connection, the staff has established one of the school’s themes as “power of place.” The learning space will encompass pieces of the tribe’s story.

“Understanding that we are here on ground that before us has a long and robust history, and understanding that we are one part of an entire story and we look forward to the story that Standing Bear high school has,” said Standing Bear Principal Sue Cassata.

The school has three floors, with themes of nature and sustainability weaved in throughout the building. There is exposed wood features and a rooftop garden that will be utilized by science classes. District officials said they hope to later expand enrollment to both juniors and seniors, and potentially move to Class A in the future.

LPS Operation Manager, Scott Weiskamp, led the tour of the building and emphasized the collaborative design that the building embodies, along with nature and sustainability at the forefront.

“Team teach is very genuine and something we are encouraging,” Weiskamp said. “The administration team and the staff they put together, are able to take a look at that and work within their means. Sometimes we’ve been accused of teaching in silos.”

The school will focus largely on digital technology. There will be TVs that showcase various announcements and lunch menus.

Standing Bear will open with 325 students this fall and approximately 30 staff members.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.