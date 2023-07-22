Henry Doorly Zoo’s Lied Jungle fully reopens after roof maintenance

The Lied Jungle exhibit at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium.
The Lied Jungle exhibit at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium.(Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium)
By Zane Culjat
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One of the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium’s permanent exhibitions is fully reopened.

The zoo announced Friday that the Lied Jungle is now open for normal hours and capacity. The jungle had been closed for roof repair due to hail damage from last year’s severe weather. A partial reopening began in June to allow animals inside to reacclimate to guests.

The Lied Jungle is now open daily. The upper level is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the lower level opening at 9:30 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teresa Ewins
Chief Teresa Ewins resigns from Lincoln Police Department
Lincoln Police are looking for students who may have had contact with a 26-year-old man police...
Search warrant finds Lincoln man impersonating student was texting with young teenage girls
Dalton Ellis and his mullet, the Thunderdome, are going straight to the finals in the USA...
Nebraska boy in finals of USA Mullet Championships
Zachary Scheich
Lincoln man who allegedly impersonated a student appears in court
Nebraska, like other states, has resumed Medicaid eligibility screenings after a federal pause...
Thousands of Nebraskans have lost Medicaid coverage for not returning paperwork on time

Latest News

The Loeffel Meat Shoppe inside UNL’s Animal Science building gives consumers another local...
Meat store supports meat science education
The Perkins County Museum is a countywide museum, and it certainly seems to offer something for...
A hub for history in Perkins County
Roca Berry Farm
Roca Berry Farm to host hiring fair on Sunday
The Camp Creek Threshers show is happening this weekend on Saturday and Sunday. There are...
Ear corn elevator a highlight at Camp Creek
The Nebraska National Guard Museum recently celebrated the 4th of July with the arrival of a...
Higgins Boat from World War II now in Seward