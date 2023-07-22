Lincoln businesses team up to fuel community get-together at Belmont Community Center

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two local businesses teamed up to give back to a Lincoln neighborhood and fuel that community feel.

402 Creamery and Roast Busters Coffee set up shop at the Belmont Community Center Saturday afternoon to give out some free treats. Organizers said they were expecting 350 people to show up and it ended up being quite the hit.

Over 100 dishes of ice cream and cups of coffee were given to people all across Lincoln. Individuals at the event would have seen games, dancing and community coming together to enjoy their summer. Organizers of the gathering said events like this show Belmont’s character and the importance of giving back.

“This Belmont neighborhood is something special,” said Levi Eggers, School-Aged Programs Director for Belmont. “Everybody is friendly and hardworking and I think things like this to give our thanks back to the people that gave us the chance to succeed here is something really special and something we really enjoy doing.”

The Belmont community programs have been working together all summer to put on events for all ages to enjoy. Organizers said their goal is to support as many people as they can across Lincoln.

The Belmont Community Center along with other Belmont programs host many events throughout the summer. Coming up at the end of the month they will host a family swim and movie night at the Belmont Pool.

