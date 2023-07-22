LPD investigates vandalism at JPK Investment Motors

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating a vandalism that occurred at JPK Investment Motors in northeast Lincoln on Saturday. LPD said the incident occurred near North Cotner Boulevard and Leighton Avenue at around 1:13 a.m.

According to Joe Knopp, the owner of the business, several Italian flower pots were flipped over by an unknown individual. Knopp said the the flower pots were valued at around $10,000.

This incident is still under investigation. Stay connected to 1011now.com for the latest details.

LPD asks anyone with information about either incident to contact them at 402-441-6000, or to call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

