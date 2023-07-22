Peaches James and Jordy Bahl honored in Papillion

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Former Nebraska Softball Pitcher, Peaches James-Keaton, and current Nebraska Softball standout, Jordy Bahl, have received streets featuring their names.

“Jordyn Bahl Boulevard” and “Peaches James Way” intersect at the Papillion Landing Sports Complex. Peaches and Jordy were standout softball players for the Papillion La Vista Monarchs and have helped revolutionize the game of softball for Nebraska.

The complex is home to hundreds of softball games a year.

Special day today as two Huskers have intersecting streets named after them in their hometown of Papillion.



Congrats Peaches & Jordy‼️#GBR • #HomeGrown pic.twitter.com/44RI1WC2Rp — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) July 21, 2023

Peaches James-Keaton played at Nebraska from 2001 to 2004. On the other hand, Jordy Bahl enters her first season with the Huskers. Peaches is arguably the greatest Nebraska pitcher ever. She was taken back by the honor of street signs.

“It’s going to be surreal for the rest of my life,” Peaches James-Keaton said. “I don’t think I’m ever just going to get used to it.”

