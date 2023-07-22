Police suspect group of teenagers responsible for two south Lincoln robberies

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded on Friday to a pair of robberies in south Lincoln they believe to be connected.

The first robbery occurred near 16th and D streets at around 9:30 p.m. LPD said a 33-year-old man was in the parking lot of a nearby apartment complex working on his vehicle when he was approached by four male teenagers. The teenagers assaulted the 33-year-old, causing minor injuries and taking $237 of personal property.

The four teenagers left the area in a white sedan.

The second robbery occurred near South 14th and Sumner streets at around 10 p.m. LPD said a 26-year-old woman was parking her car when she was approached by two male teenagers.

The teenagers demanded the woman hand over her property. The woman retreated into her vehicle and called 911.

The two teenagers fled the scene in a white sedan.

In both robberies, the teenagers were thought to be between the ages of 16 to 19.

LPD asks anyone with information about either incident to contact them at 402-441-6000, or to call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.