Sunday Forecast: The heat is on!

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for central and western section of the 1011 region until 11 pm Saturday. The heat and humidity ramp up as we head into the new week with relatively low precipitation chances.

Until 11 PM Saturday evening (KOLN)

The heat makes a strong comeback for Sunday! High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s and will be paired with muggy conditions...which may make those temperatures feel a few degrees hotter. The heat and muggy conditions will be paired with mostly sunny to partly sunny skies. There will be the very slight chance for an isolated shower along the eastern border in the morning and then maybe an isolated shower or storm in central Nebraska in the afternoon. Overall, it should be a mainly dry, hot and muggy day.

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Skies will remain mostly clear for Sunday night and into Monday. Low temperatures will be seasonally warm in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Monday Morning Lows (KOLN)

The hot and muggy conditions get even hotter and more humid for Monday! High temperatures will be STEAMY in the upper 90s and triple digits but with sticky to sultry conditions.... feels like temperatures could feel as hot as 107 degrees. Skies will be a mix of sun & clouds.

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Future Feels Like Temperatures - Monday Afternoon (KOLN)

As we look ahead to the rest of next week, the sizzling and sticky conditions persist with little chances for precipitation.

It'll be sticky to sultry over the last several days. (KOLN)

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

