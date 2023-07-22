Three men robbed in southwest Lincoln
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Three men were robbed in southwest Lincoln on Friday.
According to Lincoln Police, officers responded to what was initially reported as a theft near West A and Trimble streets at around 11:50 p.m. Upon arrival, three men reported having been robbed at gunpoint.
One of the men reported having been robbed of $300 of personal property. No injuries were reported due to the incident.
Witnesses in the area were able to give a description of a suspect. LPD and Nebraska State Patrol were able to use the information to locate and arrest 28-year-old Shaquille Adams of Lincoln and 22-year-old Brittney Williams of Lincoln.
An investigation is ongoing.
