5-year-old dead after being accidentally run over by father

FILE - A child died after being accidentally run over by their father.
FILE - A child died after being accidentally run over by their father.(None)
By 16 News Now and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU/Gray News) - A 5-year-old boy is dead after being accidentally run over by their father Saturday night in South Bend, Indiana, WNDU reports.

Police responded to a report of a child not breathing around 10:30 p.m.

Residents and witnesses at the Castle Point Apartments initially believed the father turned a gun on his child. Upon further investigation, it was determined that the father accidentally ran over the child in the parking lot of the complex playground.

The boy was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dalton Ellis and his mullet, the Thunderdome, are going straight to the finals in the USA...
Nebraska boy in finals of USA Mullet Championships
Deputies said they responded to a home along Central Avenue in St. Albans.
Three men robbed in southwest Lincoln
Lincoln Police are investigating a vandalism that occurred at JPK Investment Motors in north...
LPD investigates vandalism at JPK Investment Motors
Police suspect group of teenagers responsible for two south Lincoln robberies
Lincoln Police responded to a car vs. building crash near North 25 and Vine streets on Saturday.
Car crashes into central Lincoln building

Latest News

Canyon Joe's Barbecue: Business Booming for new BBQ restaurant
LPD investigates vandalism at JPK Investment Motors
Car crashes into central Lincoln building
Church personnel inspect damages inside the Odesa Transfiguration Cathedral in Odesa, Ukraine,...
The latest Russian strike on Ukraine’s Odesa leaves 1 dead, many hurt and a cathedral badly damaged