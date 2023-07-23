Arm Wrestling event a success at 2023 Cornhusker State Games

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Food, drinks, chalk, and arms embracing on Saturday as Rosie’s Downtown welcomed hundreds of fans and arm wrestlers to the Cornhusker State Games Arm Wrestling Event.

The Cornhusker State games occur throughout the month of July all across the state of Nebraska. The 2023 games began on July 6, 2023.

The day of arm wrestling was hosted by the Nebraska High Risers arm wrestling club in Lincoln. With over 25 different sections for the wrestling, the event welcomed all walks of life.

“It’s really cool. I didn’t think there was gonna be nearly as many people,” 16-18 year old girls winner, Pearl Gradle, said.

The wrestlers in attendance included novices but also many experienced wrestlers.

“I’ve been into arm wrestling for a good like five years now,” 155-186 LBS amateur class winner, Jake Hoffman, said.

“I’ve been working out for like a week for it (the event),” Gradle said.

The niche sport and event attracted those from even outside the Cornhusker State. Mark Jones, a Kansas City native, made the trip to arm wrestle.

Rosie's Downtown stage set for arm wrestling event. (KOLN-TV)

“I just think it is awesome to come down here to Nebraska, I don’t really travel a lot so this is my first time coming to Nebraska,” Mark Jones said.

Overall, the wrestlers were pleased to compete and thankful the State games included the niche sport in the month of competition.

“I think it’s very cool to put you know, arm wrestling on the map of one of the things you can do for Cornhusker State Games,” Hoffman said.

Coming up tonight on @1011_News Sports; Arm Wrestling takes the stage for the CornHusker State Games! 💪



(@NESportsCouncil) pic.twitter.com/YnUxUtHbdf — Chase Matteson (@ChaseMatteson) July 23, 2023

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.