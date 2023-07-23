Business booming for new Lincoln BBQ restaurant

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Out in the Telegraph District, a first-of-its-kind restaurant has opened its doors to the Capital City. It started out as a food truck in Lincoln, and its success led the owners to open a brick-and-mortar location. Now, it’s causing quite the buzz.

A successful grand opening on Friday led into another hectic day at Canyon Joe’s Texas Barbecue. By the early afternoon, the place was essentially empty. While that usually spells trouble for a lot of businesses, for Canyon Joe’s it was quite the opposite.

By 2:15 p.m. on Saturday, Canyon Joe’s had a sold out sign planted on the door. Not only that, it was the second straight day that the business had sold out of food.

“It really exceeded my expectations,” said Joe Hager, Canyon Joe’s BBQ owner.

The new Texas-style barbecue restaurant in Lincoln had their line stretched all the way out the door during their grand opening on Friday, and that day was something the owner, Joe Hager, had been waiting for for years.

Hager is originally from Lincoln, but moved down to Texas about eight years ago for a railroading job. While he was there, he picked up a passion for their style of barbecue and his coworkers started noticing.

“I wanted to better myself with the barbecue,” Hager said. “So on my days off I would just cook a lot and bring it into work. They started calling me Canyon Joe everytime I brought that food in -- so it kind of stuck.

Once he started mastering his new passion, he packed up his bags and came back to Lincoln about htree years ago hoping to share his newfound love with his hometown.

He started a food truck and the demand was evident.

“We got a good response -- so I felt comfortable getting into a brick-and-mortar -- and this brick-and-mortar just screamed Texas to me,” Hager said.

That led him to open up this permanent location near 18th and N streets in the Telegraph District, and customers can’t get enough of it to the point where some are struggling to even get a bite.

THAT LED HIM TO OPEN UP THIS PERMANENT LOCATION NEAR 18TH & ‘N’ IN THE TELEGRAPH DISTRICT.

AND CUSTOMERS -- CAN’T GET ENOUGH OF IT -- TO THE POINT WHERE SOME ARE STRUGGLING TO EVEN GET A BITE.

“We loved it, great food,” said Kayla Pitt/ Omaha. “We even got some of the cookies that were homemade. Very affordable -- we were just a little bit bummed that they were already out of pulled pork.”

Even though the operation is starting small, with the restaurant only being open three days a week, Hagar hopes to start expanding soon.

“Having a sell-out back-to-back is a blessing but we just don’t have all the equipment we need to fill into those shoes,” said Kayla Pitt of Omaha.

Although barbecue isn’t uncommon in Nebraska, Hager things his stands out.

“If you’re really into just enjoying the craft of the barbecue, then it’s for you,” Hager said.

They’re only serving lunch from Thursday to Saturday every week to start and will service Lunch from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. or until they sell out of food. If you want the experience, they also serve coffee and kolache on those same mornings starting at 7 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.