New Little Free Libraries opens after previous one vandalized

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Last summer alleged vandals set fire to the Northeast United Church of Christ’s Free Little Library. On Sunday, a little over a year later, a dedication took place showing off their new library, giving everyone the chance to crack open a book.

Little Free Library is a nonprofit organization based out of St. Paul, Minnesota, with a mission to expand book access for all. When Northeast UCC’s Free Little Libraries suddenly burned down, an overwhelming amount of outreach and donations came their way.

Members and those who helped with the new little library’s design, building and painting were able to add their favorite books to the library’s shelves. A large number of books were donated as well.

”I think all of us need to rediscover reading because it engages us and helps us really think about what’s happening,” said Penny Geer, Interim Pastor. “Staying with it and making sure those resources are available to everyone in our community who would like them.”

Located near 62nd and Adams streets, those of all ages were able to come up, take a book, read a book or donate a book at Northeast UCC starting Sunday.

If you would like to learn more about all the Little Free Libraries in Lincoln and where to find them, check out the Little Free Libraries website.

