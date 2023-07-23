Third section of Saltillo Road will be under construction starting Monday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Road work will begin on a third section of Saltillo Road, just outside south Lincoln, on Monday.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation says a resurfacing project will take place between 14th and 27th Streets, in addition to the work that crews are already doing on Saltillo from 27th to 40th.

NDOT says traffic will be down to one lane in this area, with safety crews controlling vehicles passing through the area.

The department says, weather permitting, that the project should be completed by the end of the week.

As for the other two sections of Saltillo Road, NDOT just began a roundabout project between 27th and 40th Streets which will create one at Saltillo Road and Jamaica Avenue, a new road that will connect drivers to both the South Beltway and Bennet Road (south of the beltway).

The other stretch of Saltillo Road that’s completely closed is between 70th and 98th Streets, which has also closed 84th between Saltillo and Rokeby. That project is for the creation of the 84th/82nd Street corridor, where a roundabout is being constructed at 84th and Saltillo while crews also work on completing the road that will connect 84th Street with 82nd Street. All of this work ties into the 84th/82nd Street on and off-ramps for the South Beltway.

NDOT says the 84th and Saltillo porject should be completed at some point next month.

(NDOT)

