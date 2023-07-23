Third section of Saltillo Road will be under construction starting Monday

File photo (27th & Saltillo Road looking east)
File photo (27th & Saltillo Road looking east)(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By Ryan Swanigan
Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Road work will begin on a third section of Saltillo Road, just outside south Lincoln, on Monday.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation says a resurfacing project will take place between 14th and 27th Streets, in addition to the work that crews are already doing on Saltillo from 27th to 40th.

NDOT says traffic will be down to one lane in this area, with safety crews controlling vehicles passing through the area.

The department says, weather permitting, that the project should be completed by the end of the week.

As for the other two sections of Saltillo Road, NDOT just began a roundabout project between 27th and 40th Streets which will create one at Saltillo Road and Jamaica Avenue, a new road that will connect drivers to both the South Beltway and Bennet Road (south of the beltway).

The other stretch of Saltillo Road that’s completely closed is between 70th and 98th Streets, which has also closed 84th between Saltillo and Rokeby. That project is for the creation of the 84th/82nd Street corridor, where a roundabout is being constructed at 84th and Saltillo while crews also work on completing the road that will connect 84th Street with 82nd Street. All of this work ties into the 84th/82nd Street on and off-ramps for the South Beltway.

NDOT says the 84th and Saltillo porject should be completed at some point next month.

(NDOT)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teresa Ewins
Chief Teresa Ewins resigns from Lincoln Police Department
Lincoln Police are looking for students who may have had contact with a 26-year-old man police...
Search warrant finds Lincoln man impersonating student was texting with young teenage girls
Dalton Ellis and his mullet, the Thunderdome, are going straight to the finals in the USA...
Nebraska boy in finals of USA Mullet Championships
Zachary Scheich
Lincoln man who allegedly impersonated a student appears in court
Lincoln Police are investigating a vandalism that occurred at JPK Investment Motors in north...
LPD investigates vandalism at JPK Investment Motors

Latest News

Saltdogs defeat Explorers 7 to 1
Cornhusker State Games hits the track
Arm Wrestling at the Cornhusker State Games
Sunday High Temperatures
Sunday Forecast: The heat is on!