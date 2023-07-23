The week of hot & humid weather begins

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A hot and sizzling week is on the way! We’ll have a few small chances for some rain & storms, some could be strong to severe.

SUNDAY EVENING/OVERNIGHT: Two potential rounds of rain & storms will move through the region this evening & into Monday morning/lunchtime. Round 1: moves into the west this evening and pushes into central areas. Round 2: Develops along the Missouri River after midnight & into Monday morning. A few strong to severe storms are possible with damaging winds, hail and locally heavy rainfall possible.

Isolated strong to severe storms possible across the state. (KOLN)

An isolated strong to severe storm possible Monday morning to lunchtime in far eastern Nebraksa. (KOLN)

After the rain & storm activity moves east of the state.... Monday will be a mix of sun and clouds! However, the main story will be the heat & humidity! High temperatures reach the mid to upper 90s and triple digits.... as we factor in the humidity, temperatures could feel as hot as 100 to 107 degrees.

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Monday night into Tuesday morning will offer a bit of relief from the heat, lows fall to the upper 60s to lower 70s. Skies will be partly cloudy.

Tuesday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Tuesday brings another small chance for an isolated shower or storm in western Nebraska, some may be strong to severe with damaging winds and hail as the primary threats. The rest of us will be partly cloudy and dry. High temperatures will continue to be hot & humid in the mid 90s to triple digits.. feels like temperatures could be as hot as 100 to 105 degrees.

Tuesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Isolated strong to severe storms possible in the northwest. (KOLN)

The heat & humidity persists through the new week. The slight chance for rain & storms will Thursday through Saturday.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

