Athlete of the Week: Carson Frank

Carson Frank wins 1011NOW Athlete of the Week.
By Chase Matteson
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Malcolm High School’s Carson Frank wins 1011NOW Athlete of the Week following his performance that helped Malcolm Baseball capture their second straight Junior Legion State Championship.

The Clippers defeated PWG 8 to 3 to win it all, and the final out came via a tagout at home plate in which Frank made the throw home.

In the Junior Tournament, Frank had 10 hits, 6 RBI, 1 double, and 5 runs scored for Malcolm.

