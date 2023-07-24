Athlete of the Week: Carson Frank
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Malcolm High School’s Carson Frank wins 1011NOW Athlete of the Week following his performance that helped Malcolm Baseball capture their second straight Junior Legion State Championship.
The Clippers defeated PWG 8 to 3 to win it all, and the final out came via a tagout at home plate in which Frank made the throw home.
In the Junior Tournament, Frank had 10 hits, 6 RBI, 1 double, and 5 runs scored for Malcolm.
Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.