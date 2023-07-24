Attorney for Carlee Russell says she was not kidnapped

Carlee Russell, a 25-year-old woman from Hoover, Alabama, was initially reported missing July 13.
Carlee Russell, a 25-year-old woman from Hoover, Alabama, was initially reported missing July 13.(Family via WBRC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOOVER, Ala. (Gray News) - An attorney for Carlee Russell released a statement on Russell’s behalf saying that she was not kidnapped and never saw a baby on the side of the highway on the night of July 13.

Russell, a resident of Hoover, Alabama, told police in her initial statements she was abducted and held captive by a man and a woman before she was able to get free from them and make her way home.

On Thursday when she went missing, she told 911 and a family member in a separate call that she had stopped on Interstate 459 when she saw a small child alone on the side of the highway.

Police said they have not found any evidence or other reports of a child on the interstate that night or been notified of a missing child.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Out in the Telegraph District, a first-of-its-kind restaurant has opened its doors to the...
Business booming for new Lincoln BBQ restaurant
Lincoln Police responded to a car vs. building crash near North 25 and Vine streets on Saturday.
Omaha man arrested for crashing car into central Lincoln building
Katherine Bratt lost her 1966 class ring over 50 years ago. After marrying, her name changed to...
Lincoln family finds long-lost heirloom in Prague after 50 years
Tampa and Phoenix
Red Way announces winter schedule and adds 2 new flight destinations
File photo (27th & Saltillo Road looking east)
Third section of Saltillo Road will be under construction starting Monday

Latest News

Popeyes has added a viral "girl dinner" to its menu.
Popeyes adds viral ‘girl dinner’ to its menu
At Monday’s hearing, a judge ruled in favor of the evaluation and said that 34-year-old Anthony...
Man accused of shooting at Hastings Police deemed not competent to stand trial
Bishop Dwight Pate with Church Point Ministries, 68, said he believes healing will come from...
Pastor locks himself in prayer room until crime gets better
Nebraska swimming and diving
Huskers produce record-setting performances at sectionals