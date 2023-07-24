A behind-the-scenes look with cast of ‘HAMILTON’

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - With ‘HAMILTON’ taking center stage at the Lied Center next week, 10/11 has been taking a behind-the-scenes look with cast and crew.

Opening night for ‘HAMILTON’ is Aug. 2, and as the cast and crew gets closer to Lincoln, 10/11 caught up with Lencia Kebede, the woman who plays Angelica Schuyler.

In ‘HAMILTON’, Schuyler is a love interests of Hamilton’s and plays a pivotal role in this story.

Kebede said a show like this is one you can’t miss.

“I would expect to be overwhelmed at first and then to honestly to be stunned because there are so many beautiful aspects of the show, and then honestly to be stunned,” she said.

The musical is the brainchild of Lin-Manuel Miranda who wrote the book, music and lyrics for the Broadway hit, creating something truly unique that connects people through different types of music.

“There are so many moving parts, every corner of the stage is utilized and every corner of the stage, every movement that you see has meaning,” Kebede said.

Between that movement and the one-of-a-kind combination of sound, the result is a revolutionary moment in theater, one that may leave audiences with a different perspective or outlook when you head home.

Hamilton will be in Lincoln from Aug. 2 to Aug. 13, making it the longest-running show in the Lied Center’s history.

