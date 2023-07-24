A behind-the-scenes look with cast of ‘HAMILTON’

Behind-the-scenes with the cast of 'HAMILTON'
By Macy Neumeister
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - With ‘HAMILTON’ taking center stage at the Lied Center next week, 10/11 has been taking a behind-the-scenes look with cast and crew.

Opening night for ‘HAMILTON’ is Aug. 2, and as the cast and crew gets closer to Lincoln, 10/11 caught up with Lencia Kebede, the woman who plays Angelica Schuyler.

In ‘HAMILTON’, Schuyler is a love interests of Hamilton’s and plays a pivotal role in this story.

Kebede said a show like this is one you can’t miss.

“I would expect to be overwhelmed at first and then to honestly to be stunned because there are so many beautiful aspects of the show, and then honestly to be stunned,” she said.

The musical is the brainchild of Lin-Manuel Miranda who wrote the book, music and lyrics for the Broadway hit, creating something truly unique that connects people through different types of music.

“There are so many moving parts, every corner of the stage is utilized and every corner of the stage, every movement that you see has meaning,” Kebede said.

Between that movement and the one-of-a-kind combination of sound, the result is a revolutionary moment in theater, one that may leave audiences with a different perspective or outlook when you head home.

Hamilton will be in Lincoln from Aug. 2 to Aug. 13, making it the longest-running show in the Lied Center’s history.

A behind-the-scenes look at the Broadway show ‘HAMILTON’

Behind-the-scenes with cast of ‘HAMILTON’

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Out in the Telegraph District, a first-of-its-kind restaurant has opened its doors to the...
Business booming for new Lincoln BBQ restaurant
Lincoln Police responded to a car vs. building crash near North 25 and Vine streets on Saturday.
Omaha man arrested for crashing car into central Lincoln building
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office wants to warn teenagers and their parents about...
Lancaster County boys targeted in sextortion scheme, sheriff’s office says
Katherine Bratt lost her 1966 class ring over 50 years ago. After marrying, her name changed to...
Lincoln family finds long-lost heirloom in Prague after 50 years
The family of a Lincoln man arrested on charges of child sex crimes after impersonating a high...
Parents of Lincoln man accused of impersonating student speak to their congregation

Latest News

Lincoln Police said Sergeant Tu Tran rescued a driver from their submerged vehicle.
Lincoln Police officer who rescued woman from submerged car receives Mayor’s Award of Excellence
Nebraska Basketball Heads to Spain This Week
Sergeant Tu Tran
Genoa Dig: what are the next steps?