Competency hearing date set for man involved in Hastings Police shooting case

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A competency hearing is set for next month to determine if a man involved in a September shooting incident with Hastings Police can stand trial.

According to Adams County District Court records, the hearing is set for 3 p.m. on Monday, July 24, where they will determine competency.

Officials said 34-year-old Anthony Mattison is charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree assault on an officer, two counts of terroristic threats, two counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine.

Court documents show that an examination ordered last year by Mattison’s attorney indicated that he was unfit to stand trial. The Adams County Attorney, who is prosecuting the case, asked for another evaluation and a judge ordered that another one be conducted in January.

Those findings will likely be presented during the hearing on July 24.

Mattison has pleaded not guilty to the 10 felony charges connected to an officer-involved shooting in Hastings on Sept. 27.

He is being held at a state correctional facility in Lincoln.

Mattison is also charged in other felony cases in Lancaster, Hall and Platte counties.

He’s also a person of interest in the 2022 death of 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett of Columbus. Her remains were found last fall in a field in Clay County. Her family said she was last seen with Mattison in September. Her murder is still under investigation.

