Jury deliberates in Kevin Spacey’s sexual assault trial in London

Actor Kevin Spacey arrives outside Southwark Crown Court in London, Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP...
Actor Kevin Spacey arrives outside Southwark Crown Court in London, Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Jurors in the sexual assault trial of Kevin Spacey retired to begin deliberations on Monday on allegations against the actor by four men that date back two decades.

Spacey, 63, has pleaded not guilty to nine charges, including multiple counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

The case went to the jury about a month after the nine men and three women were seated in Southwark Crown Court.

Spacey’s defense lawyer said during closing arguments last week that three of the men are liars and he suggested jurors not convict him for making a “clumsy pass” at a fourth man.

The prosecutor called Spacey a “sexual bully” who took advantage of his power as a major celebrity and took what he wanted when he wanted it.

The acts alleged between 2001 and 2013 range from unwanted touching to aggressive crotch-grabbing and, in one instance, performing oral sex on an unconscious man.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Out in the Telegraph District, a first-of-its-kind restaurant has opened its doors to the...
Business booming for new Lincoln BBQ restaurant
Lincoln Police responded to a car vs. building crash near North 25 and Vine streets on Saturday.
Omaha man arrested for crashing car into central Lincoln building
Katherine Bratt lost her 1966 class ring over 50 years ago. After marrying, her name changed to...
Lincoln family finds long-lost heirloom in Prague after 50 years
File photo (27th & Saltillo Road looking east)
Third section of Saltillo Road will be under construction starting Monday
35-year-old man robbed in downtown Lincoln

Latest News

A person poses for a photo signing into the Twitter website which is now displaying the new...
Elon Musk reveals new black and white X logo to replace Twitter’s blue bird
The combination of hot temperatures and humidity could make it feel like 100 to 108 degrees...
The week of hot & humid weather begins
A bear breaks into a California car and causes significant damage.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Bear destroys car’s interior
A man's cellphone gives rescuers his exact location after his car plummeted nearly 400 feet off...
Cellphone helped rescuers find man who was 400 feet down cliff