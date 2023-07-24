Lincoln City Libraries Page to Stage Program begins Aug. 4

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird encouraged residents to participate in a free program that combines reading and performing arts into a unique cultural experience.

The Page to Stage program begins Aug. 4 and is a collaboration between Lincoln City Libraries and the Lied Center for the Performing Arts.

The program will take place at the Bennett Martin Library, 136 S. 14th St., and will feature special events coordinated with six performances appearing at the Lied Center. Activities will include visits from Lied Center artists and special story time guests, curated reading lists, special ticket giveaways and more.

“This innovative partnership – unique to our city – recognizes the power of literature and performance to enrich our community’s high quality of life,” Mayor Gaylor Baird said. “Do not ‘throw away your shot’ to experience this one-of-a-kind program at our very own Bennett Martin Public Library.”

Specific dates and activities for the 2024 performance season will be determined closer to the performance dates. The event schedule is as follows:

Aug. 4, noon – Hamilton: Question and answer session with artists

Jan. 2024 – Les Misérables

Feb. 2024 – Rainbow Fish

March 2024 – Show Way The Musical

March 2024 – Momix: Alice

June 2024 – To Kill a Mockingbird

“The Page to Stage partnership between the Lied Center for Performing Arts and Lincoln City Libraries will provide new opportunities for the Lincoln community to experience exceptional literature, world-class performances, and access to the arts,” said Matthew Boring, Lied Center for Performing Arts Deputy Director.

Traci Glass, Lincoln City Libraries Assistant Director, said that collaborations with LCL’s neighbors, like the Lied Center, allow the libraries to weave together the threads of literature, knowledge, and creativity.

“This partnership is a testament to our commitment to providing diverse experiences, promoting lifelong learning, and bringing together people from all walks of life. Together, we are building a stronger, more connected community, where the arts and literature flourish hand in hand,” Glass said.

For more information about the Lied Center for Performing Arts, visit liedcenter.org. For more information about Lincoln City Libraries and its services, visit lincolnlibraries.org.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.