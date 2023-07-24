Lincoln family finds long-lost heirloom in Prague after 50 years

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Ron Sedlacek was sorting through some boxes at his home in Prague when he noticed something shiny. It was a golden, slightly-worn class ring with the Nebraska State Capitol building on its center.

Having never seen the ring before, his first instinct was to show it to Brittney Dailey, a Quik Stop clerk who visits with Ron while he drinks coffee.

“Brittney here has a little daughter, and since we didn’t know where the ring came from, I gave this ring to this little girl,” Ron said.

But Brittney did some digging before accepting the gift. She noted clues like the year 1966, the initials “KB” and the words “Lincoln High School,” which could only be seen after zooming in on the ring with a camera.

She searched on Lincoln High School’s database to find Katherine Bratt, the class ring’s original owner. Her name changed to Katherine Van Slyke when she married. Unfortunately, the site listed her as deceased.

Brittney hit a brick wall trying to find Katherine’s family. However, she knew some Van Slykes in the area, so she posted her mission to the Saunders County Community Board Facebook page.

“I didn’t really expect to hear back because, I mean, they probably thought it was a scam,” Brittney said. “I would have.”

Within one day, she found Katherine’s family.

“The next morning, (Ron) came in for coffee and asked, ‘Had you heard anything about the ring?’” Brittney recalled. “I said ‘You’d better sit down and grab a cup of coffee for this one. It’s a story.”

Melissa Tvrdy recognized her mother’s high school photo when other family members sent her the post.

She messaged Brittney on Facebook saying: “This is my mom. I’ve got goosebumps. She passed away in 2001. Her class ring was lost at a party when it was left on the back of a toilet after washing her hands.”

Tvurdy, even knew the approximate size of the class ring. A size four, dwarfed in comparison to Ron’s hands.

“It just made sense,” Brittney said. “It wasn’t, ‘Oh Mom lost it at a grocery store, or she lost it at the pool. She lost it in Prague.”

Ron and Brittney met with Katherine’s daughters at the Quik Stop a few days later to return the long lost heirloom. According to Brittney, Ron was smiling from “ear-to-ear.” Ron even wore his own class ring to his interview.

“I was waiting for that you know - to see what they’re reaction would be,” Ron said. “And it was worth it. It was really worth it.”

The ring is bringing up fond memories for Katherine’s three children and 10 grandchildren. Now it’s displayed in her husband’s China hutch.

“She worked in the same department as I did, and actually when I met her, she was engaged to someone else,” Leon said to his family members. “I won.”

Katherine’s family remembers her in many ways, through stories and a rose bush planted in her honor. The family is discussing attaching her class ring to the bouquets of the granddaughters at their weddings someday.

“We actually never met grandma,” said 18-year-old Katherine Tvrdy, the ring owner’s namesake. “She passed away before I was born, and so it’s super cool when we get to see a little taste of her and just something of hers that shows up like this. It’s proof she’s watching over us.”

The Tvurdys live in the home where Katherine and Leon raised their children in Lincoln. Melissa said it was something divine that made a piece of her mom reappear.

“It’s surreal,” Melissa said. “It’s almost like mom was saying hi.”

Ron, Brittney and even Brittney’s daughter were thrilled to be a part of this special moment.

“It was an honor being able to return a piece of their family history, even 50 years later and 20 plus years after losing their mom,” Brittney said.

An ornery smile stretched across Ron’s face.

“We robbed a little girl of a ring though,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.