Lincoln Police looking for teenage boys on a crime spree

(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By Macy Neumeister
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is looking for a group of teenage boys on a crime spree in the Capital City.

On Friday, officers were called to 16th and D Streets on a report of a robbery just before 9:50 p.m. A 33-year-old man told officers that a group of teenage boys approached him and accused him of parking in a family member’s parking stall. Police said the man moved his vehicle, but the teens assaulted him anyway and took his phone and wallet. The teens reportedly left the area in a white sedan.

Twenty-two minutes later, officers were called to 14th and Sumner Streets on a report of an attempted robbery. A 26-year-old woman said she had just gotten out of her car when three teenage boys came up to her and one of them demanded she hand over her belongings. The woman said she threw her slushie at a teen to distract them and was able to get in her car and lock the doors. The teens were seen leaving the area in a 2015 Hyundai Sonata.

The following morning at 8:50 a.m., LPD was called to the area of 58th and Lillibridge Streets near Holmes Lake on a report of an abandoned car in the street. When LPD arrived on scene, they discovered the vehicle was the 2015 Hyundai Sonata that had been described in the attempted robbery the night before. LPD later found that the Sonata had been reported stolen out of Valley.

Officers also took a report of a 2019 Hyundai Elantra taken from 59th and Lillibridge Streets. That vehicle was later found in Omaha by the Omaha Police Department.

These investigations are ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-6000 or if you wish to stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

