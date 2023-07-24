Lincoln Police officer who rescued woman from submerged car receives Mayor’s Award of Excellence

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln Police officer received the Mayor’s Award of Excellence Monday afternoon after rescuing a woman from a submerged car that had slid into a pond in February.

On Monday, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird presented the Mayor’s Award of Excellence for April 2023 to Lincoln Police Sergeant Tu Tran at the beginning of the City Council meeting.

Sgt. Tran was nominated by Lincoln Police Department Captain Michael Woolman in the category of valor for rescuing a 27-year-old woman from a sinking car in a pond at the Wilderness Ridge Golf Course near Yankee Hill Drive and Executive Woods Drive in February.

Police believe the woman was driving too fast for the icy conditions and wasn’t able to negotiate the turn, resulting in striking a Lincoln Electric System transformer before landing in the pond.

Sgt. Tran, who was in the area at the time of the incident, responded to the scene. LPD said upon arrival, Sgt. Tran removed his police equipment and went into the pond to help the woman. As he approached the car, only the trunk was visible, but he was able to open an unlocked rear door and pull the woman out before it sank completely beneath the surface.

The woman was later transported by Lincoln Fire and Rescue to a hospital, where she was treated for hypothermia and released.

After the incident, Sgt. Tran went home, changed into a dry uniform and continued his shift.

In his nomination, Captain Woolman said that Sgt. Tran’s actions were not surprising, given that Tran had performed a water rescue of a motorist in 2022.

The other categories in which employees can be nominated are safety, loss prevention, customer service, productivity and valor. Consideration also may be given to nominations that demonstrate self-initiated accomplishments or those completed outside of the nominee’s job description. All City employees are eligible for the award except for elected and appointed officials.

Award winners receive a $50 gift certificate, a day off with pay and a certificate. All monthly winners and nominees are eligible to receive the annual award, which comes with a $250 gift certificate, two days off with pay and a plaque.

LPD Chief Teresa Ewins describes how Sgt. Tu Tran rescued a woman from her submerged vehicle Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.