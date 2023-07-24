Nebraska Men’s Basketball adds 2023 Power Forward recruit

Matar Diop commits to Nebraska to join 2023 class.
By Chase Matteson
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Matar Diop commits to Nebraska Men’s Basketball as a late addition to the 2023 class. The 6 foot 9 inch power forward comes from Keystone Athletic Academy; however, he is originally from Dakar, Senegal.

The Huskers had 2 open scholarship roster spots coming ahead of Diop’s commitment which is unusual this late in the offseason. Diop will be eligible to join the Huskers this Fall and will use one of the 2 remaining scholarship spots.

Diop has a 7 foot 3 inch wingspan which is an asset on the defensive end of the court. Diop played in the NBA Africa Program in 2022.

