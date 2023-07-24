Red Way announces winter schedule and adds 2 new flight destinations

Tampa and Phoenix
Tampa and Phoenix(Red Way)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On Monday, Red Way and the Lincoln Airport announced their winter flight schedule along with the addition of two new destinations to their flight network.

Twice weekly nonstop flight to Tampa, Florida (TPA), will take off from Lincoln beginning Dec. 1 as well as Phoenix, Arizona (PHX) on Dec. 8. Flights to Tampa and Phoenix will operate on Monday and Fridays. Red Way says the new routes will offer travelers more opportunities to escape the winter blues and enjoy the wonders of the other cities.

“The Lincoln Airport and Red Way continue to work together to identify markets that both fit the needs of our residents and provide long term sustainability for the air carrier,” Lincoln Airport Authority Executive Director, David Haring said. “The addition of both Phoenix and Tampa to the portfolio provides access to markets that have been requested by LNK passengers since the service was announced in March.”

Red Way is extending its existing nonstop services to Orlando, Florida, and Las Vegas, Nevada. Travelers can continue to take advantage of twice-weekly flights to Orlando (MCO) and Las Vegas (LAS) on Thursdays and Sundays.

Flights to Atlanta, Austin, Minneapolis, Dallas and Nashville will be paused for the winter season.

To view the winter schedule and book a flight, visit the Red Way official website. The schedule extends through to May 19th, 2024.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Out in the Telegraph District, a first-of-its-kind restaurant has opened its doors to the...
Business booming for new Lincoln BBQ restaurant
Lincoln Police responded to a car vs. building crash near North 25 and Vine streets on Saturday.
Omaha man arrested for crashing car into central Lincoln building
Katherine Bratt lost her 1966 class ring over 50 years ago. After marrying, her name changed to...
Lincoln family finds long-lost heirloom in Prague after 50 years
File photo (27th & Saltillo Road looking east)
Third section of Saltillo Road will be under construction starting Monday
The Nebraska Humane Society says a burst pipe was responsible for the flooding of its Animal...
Nebraska Humane Society says burst pipe to blame for facility flood

Latest News

The combination of hot temperatures and humidity could make it feel like 100 to 108 degrees...
The week of hot & humid weather begins
10/11 NOW This Morning's Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!
Katherine Bratt lost her 1966 class ring over 50 years ago. After marrying, her name changed to...
Lincoln family finds long-lost heirloom in Prague after 50 years
Last summer alleged vandals set fire to the Northeast United Church of Christ’s Free Little...
New Little Free Libraries opens after previous one vandalized