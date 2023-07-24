Tuesday Forecast: Hot, sticky with spotty rain & storm chances

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The hot and sticky conditions will continue this week with the daily chance for an isolated rain and storm chances.

A hot & sticky week will take place across the state, as Heat Advisories are in effect through Tuesday evening in north central and western areas. Heat Advisory continues until Thursday evening for central and eastern areas. Heat Index values could get as hot as 100 to 110 degrees. Please stay safe and stay cool.

Hot and sticky conditions could cause heat index values of 100 to 110 degrees at times over the next few days. (KOLN)

Tuesday will be another day in the heat and humidity with a few spotty rain & storm chances. High temperatures will be in the 90s to triple digits across the state, heat index values could be as hot as 100 to 110 degrees. It will be a partly cloudy day with the spotty chances for rain & storms throughout the day for the 1011 region. The better chance for rain and storms will build into the west & central areas in the late afternoon and possibly into the overnight as it moves eastward. A few isolated to widely scattered strong to severe storms are possible during this time frame for the bulk of the area, minus the southeast. Damaging winds, hail and locally heavy rainfall are the primary storm threats.

Tuesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Spotty showers and storms will be possible throughout the day. (KOLN)

Isolated to widely scattered strong to severe storms possible with damaging winds, hail and locally heavy rainfall for the bulk of the 1011 region. (KOLN)

Isolated to widely scattered rain & storm activity will be possible through Tuesday and into early Wednesday morning. Low temperatures will not offer much relief from the heat and will only fall to the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Wednesday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Hot, sticky conditions persist for Wednesday... and will maybe get slightly hotter. High temperatures will creep up into the mid 90s to triple digits across the state. Feels like temperatures could be as hot as 100 to 110 degrees at some times. Overall, skies will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny and isolated to scattered rain and storms are possible in western and central sections of the state. No severe weather is expected at this time.

Wednesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

